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Davangere bypoll results | Locks of strongrooms broken after keys misplaced

Though the counting of postal ballots was slated to begin at 7.30 am, it was delayed more than 30 minutes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 03:01 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 03:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian Politicskarnataka electionsKarnataka Politics

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