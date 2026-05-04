<p>Davangere: In a rare incident, locks of the three strongrooms where electronic voting machines were stored in bypolls to Davangere South Assembly constituency were placed on the premises of DRR School on PB road in the city had to be broken to gain entry into them on Monday (May 4) as the keys went missing. </p>.Davangere South Assembly seat does not belong to any particular community: D K Shivakumar.<p>Though the counting of postal ballots was slated to begin at 7.30am, it was delayed more than 30 minutes. </p><p>At last, locks of the strongrooms were broken in the presence of Returning officer Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadhara Swamy and election observer Ramankanth.</p>