Demand rises for another government PU college in Belagavi North

<p>Belagavi: The long-pending demand for establishing another government pre-university (PU) college in the Belagavi North Assembly constituency remains unfulfilled, causing disappointment among economically disadvantaged students.</p>.<p>Belagavi city has 72 PU colleges, but only four of them are government institutions. Of these, only one, that is Government Sardars PU College is located in the Belagavi North constituency.</p>.<p>The remaining three government PU colleges, Government Chintamanrao PU College and Government Saraswati PU College in Shahapur, and the Government PU College in Vadgaon are situated in the Belagavi South constituency.</p>.<p>With Belagavi expanding rapidly, thousands of students from different parts of the district travel to the city every day for higher education, particularly to the northern parts of the city. However, apart from Government Sardars PU College, there is no other government PU institution in the constituency. Even the existing college is said to lack adequate infrastructure.</p>.<p>As a result, many students are compelled to seek admission to private colleges by paying high fees. Some students reportedly discontinue their education altogether due to their inability to afford private college fees. Observers also point to a lack of political will in addressing the issue.</p>.<p><strong>In KPS schools</strong></p>.<p>Residents and education advocates have urged the government to start PU classes in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) at Ramteerth Nagar and Khanjar Galli, both of which were upgraded from government primary schools.</p>.<p>These institutions currently offer classes from LKG to Class 10. The Ramteerth Nagar KPS has 910 students, while the Khanjar Galli KPS has an enrolment of 1,257 students.</p>.<p>It is being argued that introducing PU courses on the existing campuses would help students continue their education without disruption and reduce dependence on private institutions.</p>.<p>Some people have alleged that influential groups may be opposing the establishment of a government PU college in Belagavi North, fearing that admissions to reputed private PU colleges in the area could decline. Social activist Suresh Yadav has urged the government to start PU classes at the Ramteerth Nagar KPS to support students from economically weaker sections and improve access to higher secondary education in the constituency.</p>.<p>“A proposal has been submitted to the government seeking approval to start PU classes at the Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in Ramteerth Nagar and Khanjar Galli.</p>