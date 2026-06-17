Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Demand rises for another government PU college in Belagavi North

Belagavi city has 72 PU colleges, but only four of them are government institutions. Of these, only one, that is Government Sardars PU College is located in the Belagavi North constituency.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 00:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagavi

Follow us on :

Follow Us