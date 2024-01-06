Deve Gowda is in bad company and is hurling curses, says CM Siddaramaiah

"Likewise, I hope Deve Gowda remains active in politics for a longer time. However, I wish that both JD(S) and their new ally BJP remain in the opposition permanently. Our Congress party will continuously strive to fulfill this wish. I have always said that the Janata Dal (Secular) is the 'B team' of BJP. I commend JD(S) for clarifying their ideological stance and for agreeing with my statement," the Chief Minister said.