Discussions on BJP-JD(S) Lok Sabha poll understanding has not yet reached finality, says BS Yediyurappa

Speaking to reporters here, he said, 'When I spoke earlier, things had not come to any finality. Even now there is no finality. Prime Minister, Amit Shah and other leaders will discuss and decide, until then we will have to wait. I feel as Modiji and others are busy today and tomorrow, discussions may happen in two to three days.' Yediyurappa on Friday said the BJP will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, an announcement that shot up the political temperature in the State.