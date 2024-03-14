Does denial of ticket signal end of road for Shettar's career?

“Haveri would have been a safe bet for Shettar, who is seeking a political rebirth. The politics in Belagavi is totally different compared to undivided Dharwad district. As Shettar does not have much support in Belagavi, it will be difficult for him to get votes. The fate of Shettar here hinges on the votes that Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi can bring, if the former CM get the ticket,” said a senior political observer.