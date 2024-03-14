Does denial of ticket signal end of road for Shettar's career?

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who had aspired to enter national politics after resigning as MLC and saying goodbye to Congress, is dejected after missing the BJP ticket from Dharwad and Haveri.
Now, the only hope for the former CM is a ticket from Belgaum constituency, which going by the present situation seems improbable.
According to insiders in BJP, not considering Shettar for LS polls signals the end of electoral politics for him.
"If the party was inclined to field Shettar from Belgaum, his name would have figured in the list announced on Wednesday. However, the BJP top brass is looking for a formidable candidate who has a connect with the people in Belgaum and who belongs to OBC or Kuruba community, as the party has fielded sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle, a Lingayat, from Chikkodi,” said a senior party leader and former minister.
The decision of the high command should not hurt the former chief minister as the party has given him all positions as well as government, he added.
Shettar, after rejoining BJP, was hoping to get the Lok Sabha poll ticket.
A section of BJP veterans rallied behind him, assuring him of a ticket to contest from either Haveri or Dharwad.
Though Shettar had said that he had footprints in Belgaum constituency and that the people would support him there, his hopes started fading due to the ‘Go back Shettar’ campaign in Belagavi over the last 15 days.
“Haveri would have been a safe bet for Shettar, who is seeking a political rebirth. The politics in Belagavi is totally different compared to undivided Dharwad district. As Shettar does not have much support in Belagavi, it will be difficult for him to get votes. The fate of Shettar here hinges on the votes that Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi can bring, if the former CM get the ticket,” said a senior political observer.
Shettar is a popular Lingayat leader in Gadag and Haveri, which have a proximity to Dharwad.
Hence, chances of him putting up a good show there were bright.
