ECI issues notice to organisers of Mangaluru 'mid-street Iftar'

Mangaluru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to the organisers of the infamous ‘mid-street Iftar party’ held at Mudupi grama Panchayat near here.

Over 200 metres of State Highway was blocked for over four hours till 2pm for the event on March 30.

In the notice issued on Sunday, the ECI has notified the main organiser of the 'Auto Rajakanmar Iftar' event, Abubakar Siddique, for violating the election model code of conduct.