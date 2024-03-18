Eshwarappa's issue will end soon, says BJP state President B Y Vijayendra

Shivamogga: State BJP President B Y Vijayendra exuded confidence in central leaders that they will resolve veteran BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's issue.
Eshwarappa decided to contest as an independent candidate against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra in Lok Sabha constituency, Shimoga.
Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Vijayendra said that there is no point in speaking about Yediyurappa's family.
"Yediyurappa had struggled to build the party by pedaling bicycles across the state. Following his efforts, BJP has become strong party in the state today", he said.
Reacting to Eshwarappa's charge, he said, "the results of Lok Sabha polls will make it clear whether Yediyurappa has strengthened the party or strangled to death."
"The candidates have been selected after series of meetings with many leaders. But the issues erupt when candidates are announced", he added.
He also ridiculed Congress and said that there is 'no issue' in the party as many candidates would lose deposits if they cause any issue.
Replying to a query, he said the national leaders will decide giving Kolar constituency to JD(S).
He said there is 'pro-Modi' wave in Karnataka.
"Congress leaders are still struggling to find leaders to field candidates in Lok Sabha polls", he said.
