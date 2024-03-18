Eshwarappa's issue will end soon, says BJP state President B Y Vijayendra

Shivamogga: State BJP President B Y Vijayendra exuded confidence in central leaders that they will resolve veteran BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's issue.

Eshwarappa decided to contest as an independent candidate against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra in Lok Sabha constituency, Shimoga.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Vijayendra said that there is no point in speaking about Yediyurappa's family.

"Yediyurappa had struggled to build the party by pedaling bicycles across the state. Following his efforts, BJP has become strong party in the state today", he said.