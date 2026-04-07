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Guarantees won't be stopped, says CM

Siddaramaiah said the BJP’s job is to divide castes and religions. It is working to divide society.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:41 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:41 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahIndia Politics

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