<p>Davangere: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that the guarantees will not be stopped in the state and they would continue as long as the government exists.</p>.<p>He was addressing voters at an open meeting organised by the Congress party near Durgambika temple on Boddal Road in the city on Monday.</p>.<p>He said the government is spending Rs 52,000 crore annually on these schemes. But the BJP is spreading false information that they would be stopped. It is not true, he clarified.</p>.<p>On loan borrowings, he said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has borrowed Rs 165 lakh crore in 12 years. The BJP leaders in the state are talking about the state government’s loan without any hesitation. The BJP is known for lies and the lies are their household gods,’ he criticised.</p>.<p>Slamming the BJP, he said that the BJP leaders, who led the government in Karnataka for nine years, are not talking about the development work they did in the state during their tenure. Instead, they are limited to criticising me, he charged.</p>.<p>Coming down heavily on the BJP, he said, “They are criticising me because I am working for the poor. I have given many programmes for the poor. The Congress is an inclusive party. It includes leaders of all castes and religions.”</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said the BJP’s job is to divide castes and religions. It is working to divide society. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa started Operation Lotus. The BJP leaders are corrupt, he criticised.</p>.BJP MPs mute spectators to Centre's injustice to Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>He also exuded confidence that Congress candidates will win the byelections in Davangere South and Bagalkot.</p>.<p>“We have delivered what we have promised. We had made 592 promises in 2023. Out of these, we have fulfilled 300 promises,” he claimed. </p>.<p>He also claimed that the government is providing five guarantees without any middleman, commission or bribe. “We are transferring money directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.”</p>.<p>“When the guarantees were announced, Modi had opposed them. He had said that the state would be financially bankrupt. But the financial condition of the state government is better than that of the Centre. The Centre’s GDP in 2025-26 is 7.14, while Karnataka’s GDP is 8.1,” he defended.</p>.<p>AICC Secretary Ashishek Dutta, Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain, District in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun, MP Prabha Mallikarjun and others were present on the occasion.</p>