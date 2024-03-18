'Have to share inner feelings', BJP leader Sadananda Gowda expresses displeasure over ticket denial

The 71-year-old former Union Minister, who is celebrating his birthday today, expressed his displeasure over being denied the ticket to contest from Bangalore North again and said 'there is nothing left to say that BJP is a party with a difference in Karnataka.'

BJP shifted Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, who is currently representing Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha segment, to contest from Bangalore North.