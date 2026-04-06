<p>The Davangere South Assembly constituency is a blend of urban and rural, presenting any candidate a stiff challenge. Having returned from United Kingdom where he pursued a degree in business management, Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun – grandson of late Congress veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa and son of Minister S S Mallikarjun – has his task cut out for him. He will be up against BJP’s Srinivas T Dasakariappa, whose father once worked as a hamali (labourer) at an APMC yard. Both are making electoral debut. They shared their plans in a freewheeling chat with Nrupathunga S K of DH.</p>.<p><strong>Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun</strong></p>.<p><strong>Did you enter politics by choice or did your family take the call?</strong></p>.<p>It was my choice. I wanted to serve the people to the best of my ability. Some leaders proposed my name. </p>.<p><strong>What are the issues you are fighting the byelection on?</strong></p>.<p>My age is an advantage – people can talk to me without hesitation. Developing a strong rapport with people is key. Healthcare and education are my priority areas. </p>.<p><strong>Do you admit that you got the ticket as you come from an influential family?</strong></p>.<p>I have an advantage, which I did not ask for. </p>.<p><strong>Why should people vote for Congress again?</strong></p>.<p>The Rs 100-crore budget grant announced for the constituency must reach every single voter. They (BJP leaders) are visiting specific wards and houses. But I am going to every house, since I wish to represent every voter. Primary health centres and maternity hospital need to be improved. Housing and industrial development are my other priorities.</p>.<p><strong>What is your view on dynastic politics?</strong></p>.<p>Neither do I encourage nor do I reject it. Dynastic privilege is present in other domains as well.</p>.<p>Compared to Davangere North, Davangere South is underdeveloped despite being a Congress bastion. How do you explain this?</p>.<p>There is a sociological reason to this, since the constituency is populated predominantly by people from labour class. But there is scope for development and we will undertake it.</p>.<p><strong>Will it be a close contest between Congress and BJP?</strong></p>.<p>I am confident of winning by a large margin. </p>.<p><strong>Any comment about resentment among Muslim voters?</strong></p>.<p>There is no resentment. Muslim voters will back me without fail.</p>.Davanagere byelection | BJP believes in Godse Hindutva, but Congress in Gandhi Hindutva: CM Siddaramaiah.<p><strong>Srinivas T Dasakariappa</strong></p>.<p><strong>This is your maiden electoral battle. What is the situation like?</strong></p>.<p>The wind is blowing in BJP’s favour; response to our campaign from voters has been overwhelming. Voters have promised to back BJP this time.</p>.<p><strong>Are disgruntled leaders supporting the campaign?</strong></p>.<p>Each worker is campaigning for the party. Other ticket aspirants from the party are campaigning extensively and all are working together.</p>.<p>What are your thoughts on being picked to contest the byelection to a general constituency despite hailing from a ST community?</p>.<p><strong>Why should voters support the BJP?</strong></p>.<p>The BJP has fielded a common worker as its candidate. This is the party’s speciality. I am confident of getting the backing of all communities.</p>.<p>There has been no development in the constituency over the past 23 years. I want to change the destiny of this constituency, which is home to a large number of poverty-stricken voters. I am determined to improve their living and financial conditions.</p>.<p><strong>What is your appeal to Muslim voters?</strong></p>.<p>I am the BJP candidate for all 2.31 lakh voters of the constituency and not of any particular community or religion. I appeal to all to elect me as their MLA, and if I win, I will be their servant. People will not have to come in search of me, rather I will visit their houses and work for them.</p>