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In Davangere South, Cong, BJP debutants promise to do voters’ bidding

The Davangere South Assembly constituency is a blend of urban and rural, presenting any candidate a stiff challenge.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 00:13 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 00:13 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDavangere

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