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It’s Congress vs Congress: Minority leaders allege internal sabotage in Davanagere South bypoll

The two leaders claimed that the minority leaders had a consensus over Samarth’s candidature during a meeting convened by the CM, DCM and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Eid.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 11:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDavanagereBypolls

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