<p>Bengaluru: Infighting has erupted within the Congress following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/polling-to-davangere-south-and-bagalkot-byelections-concludes-peacefully-3962557">Davanagere South bypoll</a>, with minority leaders alleging a “major conspiracy” by a party insider. They claimed the leader projected the party as having “betrayed” the minority community and undermined its official candidate, Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.</p> <p>During a joint press meet held at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in Bengaluru on Friday, MLC Saleem Ahmed and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, along with other minority leaders, alleged a massive social media campaign against the Congress party, by the BJP, SDPI and Independents, who had alleged “betrayal” of the minorities by the Congress party.</p><p>“We are saddened by the involvement of senior Congress leaders in damaging the party. But the result will prove that all communities including the minorities have supported the Congress candidate,” said Ahmed, claiming that the party’s internal survey predicts a Congress victory in both seats.</p><p>The two leaders claimed that the minority leaders had a consensus over Samarth’s candidature during a meeting convened by the CM, DCM and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Eid.</p>.Karnataka bypolls: Over 68% voter turnout in Bagalkot, Davanagere South .<p>“All of us were in the meeting and decided to work for the party candidate. But some tried to project a different face outside, calling it a betrayal," Rizwan said, listing leaders including NA Harris, Tanveer Sait, Rahim Khan, Yasir Pathan Khan, Kaneez Fathima, and Balkees Banu as campaigners, while notably omitting Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.</p><p>Zameer had stayed out of the campaign citing his Kerala poll responsibilities. However, he addressed a press meet along with SS Mallikarjun in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davanagere">Davanagere</a> on the request of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>Rizwan and Saleem were given the responsibility to quell rebellion after the party denied ticket to Muslims. Though they convinced rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan to pull out of the contest, 13 other Muslim candidates remained in fray including SDPI’s Afsar Kodlipete, expelled Congress leader H Suban Sab and businessman Khadar Adil Basha. The simmering resentment within the community is what stayed till the polling day.</p><p>Rizwan admitted that the Muslim leaders had “faltered” by proposing a single name.</p><p>"It is true we asked for the ticket and arrived at a consensus before proposing MLC Abdul Jabbar's name. But some felt he was not popular. That was a setback. We should have given 3 to 4 names instead of one or just asked SS Mallikarjun to pick a Muslim candidate. It was our mistake," reasoned Rizwan.</p><p>When asked to identify the leader behind the alleged conspiracy, Rizwan declined to elaborate, saying, “The party leadership is aware of it. They don’t need to hear it from the media. I have nothing more to add.”</p>