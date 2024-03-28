JD(S) Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna has assets worth Rs 40.85 cr

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, the lone JD(S) MP in Karnataka who has been renominated from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets worth Rs 40.85 crore, which is a four-fold increase from 2019, according to his election affidavit.

The 34-year-old sitting MP has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 5.45 crore including deposits, investments, loans given to others and jewellery.