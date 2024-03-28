JOIN US
Homeelectionskarnataka

JD(S) Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna has assets worth Rs 40.85 cr

Last Updated 28 March 2024, 14:15 IST

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, the lone JD(S) MP in Karnataka who has been renominated from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets worth Rs 40.85 crore, which is a four-fold increase from 2019, according to his election affidavit.

The 34-year-old sitting MP has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 5.45 crore including deposits, investments, loans given to others and jewellery.

He also has immovable assets worth Rs 35.84 crore. In 2019 general elections, he had declared his total assets valued at Rs 9.78 crore. Prajwal, who is the grandson of former PM Deve Gowda, has a liability of Rs 4.49 crore and government dues of Rs 3.04 crore.

Prajwal had defeated BJP’s A Manju in the 2019 Lok Sabha election with a margin of over 1.40 lakh votes. This time, the Congress has fielded 31-year-old Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of former Minister late G Puttaswamy Gowda.

(Published 28 March 2024, 14:15 IST)
