<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Friday urged the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, to extend the last date for submitting the nomination by two days.</p>.<p>As per the election commission’s notification, the last date for submitting the nomination is March 23.</p>.<p>In a letter to the CEO, BJP’s Lokesh Ambekallu noted that an extension was needed due to government holidays on March 19, 21 and 22 on account of Ugadi, Ramzan and Sunday, respectively.</p>.Supreme Court tells Karnataka govt to complete civic polls in Bengaluru by June 30.<p>“After the notification, five days time for filing nomination is very short as it is important to prepare all information and data. Because of the above mentioned holidays, it’s difficult to prepare these documents. Thus, I request you to consider this a special case and extend the (last) date for submitting the nomination,” he said.</p>