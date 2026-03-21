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Karnataka Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP seeks two-day extension for submitting nomination

In a letter to the CEO, BJP’s Lokesh Ambekallu noted that an extension was needed due to government holidays on March 19, 21 and 22 on account of Ugadi, Ramzan and Sunday, respectively.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 04:03 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 04:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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