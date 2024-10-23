Karnataka BJP leader Yogeshwar meets D K Shivakumar, to sit with Siddaramaiah soon as Channapatna bypolls loom

<p>Karnataka BJP leader C P Yogeshwar met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday morning at the latter's residence and currently the two of them have headed out for a meeting with CM Siddaramaiah.</p><p>This comes amid JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy telling party members that BJP President J P Nadda had called him to enquire about the possibility to field Yogeshwar on a JD(S) ticket for the Channapatna bypolls.</p>. <p>Congress sources <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/with-candidate-ready-for-channapatna-bypoll-congress-leaves-door-ajar-for-c-p-yogeshwar-3244096">are not ruling out</a> the possibility of Yogeshwar jumping ship if he fails to secure the BJP ticket. If and when that happens, Yogeshwar will be the Congress’ candidate.</p>.Nadda asks Kumaraswamy to field Yogeshwara from Channapatna seat on JD(S) ticket. <p>“Three days ago BJP national president called me and said he will ask him (Yogeshwara) to resign (from BJP) and join JD(S). He said he would give approval if he (Yogeshwara) is fielded as the JD(S) candidate. What else the (BJP) national president can say?” he asked.</p><p>The Union Minister further said he told Nadda that the alliance is important and not the seat. "I want the NDA winning. He said he is ready to bow." According to Kumaraswamy, Nadda opined that there should be a JD(S) candidate from Channapatna seat.<br><br>“With such leaders I don’t wish to spoil my relations, which you all should understand,” Kumaraswamy told the party workers.</p> <p><em>With PTI, DHNS inputs</em></p>