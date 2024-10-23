Home
Karnataka BJP leader Yogeshwar meets D K Shivakumar, to sit with Siddaramaiah soon as Channapatna bypolls loom

Congress sources are not ruling out the possibility of Yogeshwar jumping ship if he fails to secure the BJP ticket. If and when that happens, Yogeshwar will be the Congress’ candidate.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 04:29 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 04:29 IST
KarnatakaIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahC P Yogeshwar

