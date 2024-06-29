Karnataka: BJP's Ramanna Badiger becomes Hubballi-Dharwad mayor

Hubballi: Four-time corporator Ramappa (Ramanna) Badiger of BJP on Saturday became the mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad, while Durgamma Bijwad got elected as his deputy.

In the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), BJP's nominee for the twin cities' first citizen post for the next one year secured 47 votes. BJP won the seat for the third straight term.

In the election meeting where 80 corporators, an MP, three MLAs and two MLCs exercised their franchise, Durgamma Bijwad also got 47 votes to become the deputy mayor.