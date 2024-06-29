Karnataka: BJP's Ramanna Badiger becomes Hubballi-Dharwad mayor

Hubballi: Four-time corporator Ramappa (Ramanna) Badiger of BJP on Saturday became the mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad, while Durgamma Bijwad got elected as his deputy.
In the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), BJP's nominee for the twin cities' first citizen post for the next one year secured 47 votes. BJP won the seat for the third straight term.
In the election meeting where 80 corporators, an MP, three MLAs and two MLCs exercised their franchise, Durgamma Bijwad also got 47 votes to become the deputy mayor.
Congress candidates for mayor and deputy mayor posts -- Imamhusen Eligar and Mangalamma Hiremani respectively -- got 36 votes each. AIMIM had fielded Husenbi Nalatwad for mayor's post, and she got three votes.
The mayor and deputy mayor posts were reserved for backward class A and SC woman respectively. Regional Commissioner S B Shettennavar led the election process.
'Health, water priorities'
Newly-elected mayor Ramanna Badiger, who is the corporator from Ward No. 30, stated that healthcare and drinking water would be his priorities.
Zone-wise public grievances redressal meetings would be conducted, while due focus would be given to revenue mobilisation by expanding the property tax net and development, he added.
"After holding meeting with legislators and senior corporators, we will take a delegation to the Chief Minister to get pending files related to the HDMC cleared and to get funds," Badiger said.
Published 29 June 2024, 09:27 IST