<p>Bengaluru: Modelling the Central Government's push for solar energy, the state government has announced a new scheme 'Mukhya Mantri Saura Krushi Yojana'. </p><p><br>"Under this scheme, solar power plants with a capacity of 3,000 MW (megawatt) will be commissioned in the KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation) sub-centres under Renewable Energy service company (RESCO) model at an estimated cost of Rs 10,500 crore," Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> announced.</p><p><br>The scheme is similar to the PM Kusum-C (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme implemented by the Central Government where it provides a subsidy to set up solar units near agricultural electricity feeders.</p><p><br>The government has also earmarked Rs 3,400 crore to set up Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that are crucial to boost the use of renewable energy. These systems will be set up at Huliyur, Pavagada and Kushtagi substations.</p><p>To meet the increasing power demand, the government announced to set up 100 new substations across Karnataka. In a big push to promote use of Electric Vehicles, the state government has approved setting up of 1,250 EV charging stations at public places at a cost of Rs 777 crore.</p><p><br>The energy department has decided to set up an Incubation Centre in collaboration with IIM Bangalore, the University of New South Wales, Australia and IISc at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, to encourage startups in renewable energy sector,</p><p><br>However, at Rs 19,290 crore, subsidy for power consumed by agricultural pumpsets takes the lion share of the budget allocated for the energy sector followed by Rs 10,578 crore for the implementation of free power – 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme.</p>