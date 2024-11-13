Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Karnataka bypolls: 10.14% voting till 9 am in three Assembly segments

More than seven lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in about 770 polling stations in Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna, where a total of 45 candidates are in the fray.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 05:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 05:33 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us