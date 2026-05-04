<p>Umesh Meti a political novice and Son of former MLA HY Meti, clinched his maiden win from Bagalkot constituency, which went for bypoll following demise of his father H Y Meti. </p><p>Umesh won by a margin of 21,866 against BJP candidate and three time MLA Veeranna Charantimath.</p><p>Meanwhile, after the completion of 17 rounds, Congress leads by 6177votes over BJP in the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly constituency. Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun of Congress got 55700 votes, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa of BJP received 49,523 votes while SDPI candidate got 17713 votes.</p><p>Initially, Congress was trailing before pulling it back midway through.</p><p>Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission, Congress party's Umesh Meti after 19 rounds of counting in Bagalkot.</p><p>With just four more rounds remaining, it is next to impossible for BJP candidate and three time MLA to surpass Meti. </p><p>Earlier, in a rare incident, locks of the three strong where electronic voting machines were stored had to be broken to gain entry into them on Monday as the keys went missing. </p>.Davangere bypoll results | Locks of strongrooms broken after keys misplaced .<p>The voting for the bypolls was held on April 9.</p><p>The polls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).</p><p>Although the outcome of these by-elections is unlikely to have an immediate impact on state politics, the contest is seen as a matter of prestige for both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.</p><p>While the Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP aims to wrest them and deliver a setback to the ruling party, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership.</p><p>According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Bagalkot was 68.74 per cent, and it was 68.43 per cent in Davanagere South.</p><p>Poll officials said the clear picture regarding the results may emerge by midday.</p><p>Adequate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the counting and to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during or after the declaration of results, according to top police officials.</p><p>Necessary arrangements have been made at the counting centres - University of Horticultural Sciences in Bagalkot and DRR School at Davangere.</p><p>According to election officials, 14 tables each have been set for vote counting on EVMs at counting centres both in Bagalkot and Davangere South assembly segments, where nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively.</p><p>The BJP fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davangere South.</p><p>The Congress gave tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.</p><p>Samarth's father, S S Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet and in charge of Davanagere district, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Member of Parliament from the region.</p><p>Nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively in the Bagalkot and Davangere South Assembly segments.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>