<p>Bagalkot: Congress candidate Umesh Meti is inching closer to secure his maiden win in the Bagalkot constituency, which went for bypoll following demise of HY Meti. </p><p>Right from first round, Meti maintained a good lead and has continued it till the 15th round. Meti polled 61,355 votes at the end of polling while BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath got 52,288 votes. </p>.Karnataka bypolls 2026 | Congress ahead in Davangere and Bagalkot.<p>Umesh Meti is leading by 9,555 votes at the end of round 15. A total of 23 rounds of counting will be held.</p>