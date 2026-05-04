Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Karnataka bypolls | Congress inches closer to victory in Bagalkot

Right from first round, Congress candidate Umesh Meti maintained a good lead and has continued it till the 15th round.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 06:15 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsBypollsassembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us