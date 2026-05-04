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Karnataka bypolls | Congress retains Bagalkot seat

Umesh won by a margin of 21,866 against BJP candidate and three time MLA Veeranna Charantimath.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:14 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 06:15 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsBypollsassembly elections 2026

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