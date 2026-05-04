Karnataka bypolls | Congress retains Bagalkot seat

<p>Bagalkot: Umesh Meti a political novice and Son of former MLA HY Meti, clinched his maiden win from Bagalkot constituency, which went for bypoll on April 9. </p><p>Umesh won by a margin of 21,866 against BJP candidate and three time MLA Veeranna Charantimath.</p><p>Right from first round, Meti maintained a good lead over BJP candidate Veeranna. </p>.Karnataka bypolls 2026 | Congress wins Bagalkot, leads in Davangere.<p>The bypolls were necessitated by the death of senior Congress MLA H Y Meti.</p><p>Nine candidates were in the fray for the the Bagalkot seat.</p>