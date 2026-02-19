<p>Koppal: In a shocking incident of alleged caste-based violence, a four-month pregnant woman was brutally attacked by her brother with an axe at Handral village in Koppal district on Wednesday.</p><p>The victim, Meenakshi, had married Uday, a man from a different caste, about a year ago against her family’s wishes. The couple had been residing in Bengaluru since their marriage.</p><p>On Wednesday, Meenakshi had returned to her native village to attend the wedding of her brother-in-law. According to police, the accused, identified as her brother Manjunath, allegedly barged into the wedding venue and attacked her with an axe.</p><p>She sustained severe injuries to her head, back and left hand. She was immediately rushed to the Koppal District Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stated to be critical.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddi said the accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. “Prima facie, it appears to be a crime committed in the name of protecting the family’s honour. Further investigation will ascertain the exact motive behind the attack,” he said.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Koppal Rural Police Station, and further investigation is under way.</p>