Karnataka panchayat polls: Guv Gehlot clears bill replacing EVMs with paper ballots

<p>Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has cleared the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, that replaces electronic voting machines (EVMs) with paper ballots in panchayat elections.</p>.<p>Following the assent from the governor on April 14, the government has published amendments in the gazette on Wednesday. Earlier this week, when the governor cleared 10 other bills, he had held Wback approval of the Bill. </p>.<p>It seeks to replace EVMs with ballot papers for elections to gram panchayats, taluk panchayats and zilla panchayats. It aims to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, safeguard the secrecy of voting and address concerns raised over the reliability of <br />EVMs.</p>.<p>The Bill had witnessed a day-long debate in the Legislative Assembly and Council, with members of the Opposition BJP and JD(S) walking out after the discussion on the bill, expressing disagreement with the proposed <br />amendments.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka had torn a copy of the Bill on the floor of the House, terming it ‘retrograde’, before the walkout.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Other Bills cleared by governor</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026 (“Eva Nammava Bill”)</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Bill, 2026: To establish Karnataka Manuscripts Authority for the survey, conservation and digitisation of ancient manuscripts.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Reduces taxes for contract buses and sleeper coaches.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2026: Pertains to budgetary allocations for 2026-27.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Appropriation Bill, 2026: Pertains to budgetary allocations for 2026-27.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Tax on Profession, Trades, Callings and Employments (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Amends the professional tax structure.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Municipalities and Certain other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Amends the Municipalities Act, 1964 and Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Addresses the transfers of police officers.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Aligns allowances and service conditions of Lokayukta with Supreme Court judges.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Government Educational Institutions Lands (Protection and Regularisation) Bill, 2026: Pertains to management of lands of educational institutions. </p>