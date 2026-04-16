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Karnataka panchayat polls: Guv Gehlot clears bill replacing EVMs with paper ballots

Earlier this week, when the governor cleared 10 other bills, he had held Wback approval of the Bill.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 21:28 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 21:28 IST
KarnatakaPanchayat elections

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