Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls: S T Somashekar has cross-voted, says BJP chief whip in state Assembly

Election to four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka on Tuesday was marked by high drama, with the BJP Chief Whip in Karnataka Assembly, Doddangouda G Patil, accusing BJP MLA S T Somashekar for “violating the party whip”.
Speaking to press persons on rumors of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, he said, "It is confirmed that ST Somashekar has cross-voted. We are discussing what can be done and what action to be taken."
In Karnataka, there are four Rajya Sabha seats and five candidates in the fray. The candidature of JD(S) leader and real estate baron D Kupendra Reddy has made a contest inevitable for the fourth seat.
As the numbers stand now, the Congress is assured of a win in three seats and the BJP is set to win one.
Earlier in the day, Karnataka chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that cross-voting is only "possible in the BJP".
"Let them keep their (BJP's) MLAs intact. Cross-voting is only possible in the BJP, not in Congress," he said while answering the question on cross-voting in Karnataka Rajya Sabha election 2024.
(This is a developing story. More to follow)
(Published 27 February 2024, 08:07 IST)