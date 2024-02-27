Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls: S T Somashekar has cross-voted, says BJP chief whip in state Assembly

Election to four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka on Tuesday was marked by high drama, with the BJP Chief Whip in Karnataka Assembly, Doddangouda G Patil, accusing BJP MLA S T Somashekar for “violating the party whip”.

Speaking to press persons on rumors of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, he said, "It is confirmed that ST Somashekar has cross-voted. We are discussing what can be done and what action to be taken."

In Karnataka, there are four Rajya Sabha seats and five candidates in the fray. The candidature of JD(S) leader and real estate baron D Kupendra Reddy has made a contest inevitable for the fourth seat.