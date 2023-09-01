Karnataka released 13 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in August

The CWMA, in its meeting held on August 11 had asked Karnataka to release 10,000 cusec of water to Tamil Nadu starting from August 12 for 15 days. Insisting that Karnataka was complying with the CWMA order on the release of water to Tamil Nadu, the Authority said that from June 1st to August 27, a total 26 per cent departure in rainfall from normal monsoon was witnessed in catchment areas of Cauvery basin reservoirs.