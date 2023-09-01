Karnataka released 13 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in August

The Cauvery Water Management Authority has informed the Supreme Court that despite 51.22 per cent shortfall in the inflow to Karnataka’s Cauvery basin reservoirs, the state has released 1,54,281 cusecs ( 13.32 tmc feet) to Tamil Nadu in 15 days (August 12 to August 27).
The CWMA, in its affidavit before the Supreme Court, also said that total live storage in the four reservoirs in Karnataka- KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavati - as on August 27 was 62.85 tmc against the live storage of 104 tmc, which was 60.12 per cent low.
The CWMA has submitted the status report to the top court on release of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. The Apex Court is scheduled to take up on Friday a plea by Tamil Nadu, seeking 24,000 cusecs of water from Karnataka daily.
The CWMA, in its meeting held on August 11 had asked Karnataka to release 10,000 cusec of water to Tamil Nadu starting from August 12 for 15 days. Insisting that Karnataka was complying with the CWMA order on the release of water to Tamil Nadu, the Authority said that from June 1st to August 27, a total 26 per cent departure in rainfall from normal monsoon was witnessed in catchment areas of Cauvery basin reservoirs.