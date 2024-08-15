Karnataka stands 3rd in country with Rs 54,427 cr FDI during 2023-24: CM Siddaramaiah

Regarding floods due to monsoon showers in parts of the state, Siddaramaiah said he has personally visited the flood-hit districts and Ministers have also managed the situation by camping in district headquarters. "I have directed officials to provide relief for the loss of human lives, livestock and damaged houses. It has been decided to allocate houses along with Rs. 1.2 lakh compensation for those lost houses." Stressing that maintaining a balance between development and the environment is essential, he said, in this regard, 1,351 villages in 250 Gram Panchayats located in Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Hassan, within the Western Ghats, have been identified by Geological Survey of India, as prone to landslides.