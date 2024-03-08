Kharge to contest from Gulbarga? DKS says final call to be made by Congress chief

New Delhi: Amid speculation about Mallikarjun Kharge contesting Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said only the Congress chief’s name has been proposed for Gulbarga.

Shivakumar said a final call on contesting the Lok Sabha election is to be taken by Kharge though a lot of people have requested that he should contest from his stronghold in this election.

“Only one name has been proposed from the constituency. Ultimately, the decision has to be taken by Kharge ji. He is the Congress president. It is his call to make. He also has to travel across the country as he has more responsibilities,” he told reporters after a meeting with Kharge here.