Lok Sabha elections 2024: 60 nominations rejected, scrutiny of Bangalore South applications adjourned

With this, the number of validly nominated candidates came down to 276 from 358 as announced on Thursday. After scrutiny, Chikballapur emerged as the constituency with the highest number of candidates (32), followed by Bangalore Central (28), Bangalore Rural (27), Mysore (24) and Chitradurga (24) among others.

The Bangalore South results may effect some change in the order. "There was one objection on one nomination so it was adjourned till tomorrow (Saturday)," Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said.

A clear picture on constituency-wise list of candidates in the fray will emerge only on April 9 as applicants will have time till April 8 to withdraw their candidature.

Cash, valuables worth Rs 7.8 cr seized

Election officials seized cash and valuables worth Rs 7.88 crore in 24 hours prior to Friday evening, taking the total value of the seized materials to Rs 195.84 crore.

Officials have registered 1290 FIRs related to seizures. As many as 16729 complaints have been received from the public through the cVIGIL app of which 10,367 were related to unauthorised banners and posters.