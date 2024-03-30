Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amit Shah to begin Karnataka campaign from April 2

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Karnataka from April 2, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary V Sunil Kumar said on Saturday.

Shah will hold a meeting with BJP and its ally Janata Dal (Secular) leaders at 9 am on April 2.

He will also hold a meeting with the party workers from Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituencies at the Palace Ground at 11 am the same day.