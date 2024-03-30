Lok Sabha elections 2024: Not offered ticket, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to announce decision on April 3

Addressing her supporters, she said, "I will make my decision public at Mandya on April 3 because it is my duty to keep the voters of Mandya informed about any of my decisions.” Sumalatha had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election as an Independent candidate with the BJP's backing, and defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.