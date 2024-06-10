Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Somebody has to win polls, says Shiva Rajkumar

The actor was reacting to the defat of Congress nominee and his wife Geetha Shiva Rajkumar from Shimoga constituency.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 09:17 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 09:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Shivamogga: Reacting to the defat of Congress nominee and his wife Geetha Shiva RajKumar in Lok Sabha polls from Shimoga constituency , actor Shiva Rajkumar stated that somebody has to win in the polls.

So BJP nominee BY Raghavendra has emerged victorious. "I congratulate him in this regard."

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, "We tried our best to win the election. But we could not win. It is acceptable."

When questioned on former minister Kumar Bangarappa's commemt on X that the actor can come and dance in the village fair if he is unemployed, the actor said "I would not react to it and there is God above us and he would see to it."

He said film actors Yogi, Duniya Vijay  Chikkanna and others had campaigned in favour of Geetha only because Geetha is film producer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2024, 09:17 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsMadhu BangarappaShimogaGeetha ShivrajkumarLok Sabha Elections 2024Shiva Rajkumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT