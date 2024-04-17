Lok Sabha polls 2024: Political environment in favour of BJP in K'taka, says B S Yediyurappa

Belagavi: Former chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa said that political environment in the state was in favour of BJP and the BJP-JD(S) alliance would win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Yeddiyurappa told reporters at the airport here on Wednesday that BJP does not discriminate people on the basis of caste and religion. "People from all castes and religions, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians will vote for us and we shall emerge victorious with support of all of them. We shall not resort to caste and religion politics," the former CM said.

BSY added, "I am visiting Belagavi today along with Byrati Basavaraj and Rajya Sabha Member Lehar Singh to participate in the nomination filing of BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar, for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency. Later, I shall travel to Koppal to take part in the nomination paper filing of BJP Koppal candidate Dr Basavaraj Kyavator," he added.