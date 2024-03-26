Lok Sabha polls 2024: Ticket bids by Veerappa Moily, Raksha Ramaiah keep Congress on edge in Chikkaballapur

Bengaluru: As the 2024 general elections inch closer, selecting a candidate for Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha seat has gotten more challenging for Congress with three aspirants -- a former Chief Minister, a former minister and the general secretary of Indian Youth Congress -- eyeing for the ticket.

Former union minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday expressed confidence that the party will pick him over two other aspirants who are vying for the ticket.

The names of Indian Youth Congress general secretary Raksha Ramaiah and former agriculture minister N H Shivashankar Reddy are also before the Congress high command.

"If the ticket is given to me, then I’ll win 100 per cent," Moily told DH.