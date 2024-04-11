Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting for Congress will be a vote for anarchy, economic bankruptcy: B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said votes cast for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be a vote for anarchy, economic bankruptcy, corruption, instability and it will push the country's internal security into jeopardy.

The former chief minister also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's leadership has completely failed, and a situation has arised where no one from his party is ready to take his name, during the campaign.

This election is for the country's security and integrity, he further said, expressing confidence that the BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Elections in 28 constituencies in the state will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

"Congress seems to have forgotten that the Lok Sabha elections are going on. As Rahul Gandhi's leadership has completely failed, a peculiar situation has arised where no one (from his party) is ready to take his name. Congress party don't have a reliable leadership and don't have the support of the (state) government's achievements," Yediyurappa said.