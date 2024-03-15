Lok Sabha polls: Congress might change strategy as BJP fields YKC Wadiyar

Mysuru: The fielding of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar, by the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency has effected new arithmetic in the Congress camp.
Even though former MLA and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra has maintained that he won't contest the polls, a section of the Congress leaders in Mysuru suggested that only Yathindra was capable of defeating incumbent MP Prathap Simha.
New factors
Now that YKC Wadiyar has been nominated by the BJP, calculations of anti-incumbency wave and caste factors have to be reworked, said a senior Congress leader. “We have our own network in the BJP. But, we were not certain that the BJP would choose YKC Wadiyar. Only a couple of months ago, we got some hint that he is being considered. However, we did not get a confirmation. It was a highly guarded secret. Thus, we have to rework our strategy now,” he said on conditions of anonymity.
A state-level office-bearer of the Congress said, Siddaramaiah already has an image that he is against the Wadiyars. "He was instrumental in the introduction and passing of the Mysore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1998 when he was deputy CM in J H Patel cabinet. He has been pushing for the implementation of the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 before the Supreme Court since a long time. On several occasions, Siddaramaiah has spoken against the Wadiyars. He might not stop his legal and legislative fight against the Wadiyars. But, he might not want to project the same image in Mysuru, where the erstwhile Maharaja’s are respected by a majority sections of the people. Thus, he might not field a strong candidate against YKC Wadiyar,” he said.
The Caste factor
The KPCC office-bearer said, “A candidate, who has been seeking a ticket for a long time might be given a chance to complete his/her quota. Top on the list are Suraj Hegde, grandson of the late CM D Devaraja Urs, an AICC functionary till recently; M Lakshmana, KPCC spokesman; and B J Vijay Kumar, Mysuru district (rural) president. Among them, Lakshmana was given the Congress ticket in 2018 in the Karnataka Legislative Council poll from South Teachers constituency. Thus, either Hegde or Kumar have a chance. While Lakshman and Kumar are Vokkaligas, Hegde belongs to Kuruba community”.
An insider of the KPCC said that there is a chance for a new face, Dr H V Shushrutha, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah and also close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He was one of the doctors taking care of Gandhi’s health, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Induction
Another Congress leader contradicted the others and said either MLA G T Devegowda of the JD(S) or Kaveesh Gowda of BJP, who was defeated against the former, would be inducted into the Congress and fielded.
Devegowda was an accomplice of Siddaramaiah for nearly three decades and was also rumoured to join the Congress before the 2023 Assembly poll. Kaveesh is the son of the late MLA Vasu and joined the BJP just before the 2023 Assembly poll. Vasu was with the Congress for nearly four decades and passed away on March 9.