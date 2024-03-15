Lok Sabha polls: Congress might change strategy as BJP fields YKC Wadiyar

Mysuru: The fielding of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar, by the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency has effected new arithmetic in the Congress camp.

Even though former MLA and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra has maintained that he won't contest the polls, a section of the Congress leaders in Mysuru suggested that only Yathindra was capable of defeating incumbent MP Prathap Simha.

New factors

Now that YKC Wadiyar has been nominated by the BJP, calculations of anti-incumbency wave and caste factors have to be reworked, said a senior Congress leader. “We have our own network in the BJP. But, we were not certain that the BJP would choose YKC Wadiyar. Only a couple of months ago, we got some hint that he is being considered. However, we did not get a confirmation. It was a highly guarded secret. Thus, we have to rework our strategy now,” he said on conditions of anonymity.