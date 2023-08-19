Lok Sabha polls: JD(S) core team to scout for candidates

Attacking Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother, Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accused them of trying to grab 2,000 acres of land involved in the NICE project. “Shivakumar is directly responsible for irregularities in the Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) and the entire state is aware of it. Everyone knows who looted the lands adjacent to the NICE project,” he claimed.