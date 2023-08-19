Lok Sabha polls: JD(S) core team to scout for candidates

The new JD(S) core committee will travel across the state from August 20 to September 30 to identify potential candidates to contest the Lok Sabha polls, next year.
The committee, headed by former minister G T Devegowda with senior leader Y S V Datta as convener, will prepare a list of aspirants and potential candidates to be fielded from the party for Lok Sabha elections. The list will be vetted by the party leadership.
JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said that even party office-bearers will be changed soon. “We have decided to go before the people and make them realise that though they have not voted JD(S) for power, the party has not left
them,” he said.
Attacking Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother, Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accused them of trying to grab 2,000 acres of land involved in the NICE project. “Shivakumar is directly responsible for irregularities in the Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) and the entire state is aware of it. Everyone knows who looted the lands adjacent to the NICE project,” he claimed.
Kumaraswamy challenged the DK brothers to show a single evidence on the involvement of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s family. “Our family will retire from politics if our involvement is shown,” he said.
Reacting to the government’s plan to set up state-run schools under public-private partnership (PPP), Kumaraswamy said that the Congress is trying to sell the state. “This government is not even capable of providing quality education to children,” he said.