Poll panel to step up vigil to stop fake news, deepfakes, says CEO Meena

We have analysed the data of the 2014, 2019 as well as the 2021 elections. We found that 43 Assembly constituencies, mostly in urban areas, are below the state average. We have zeroed in on about 5,000 polling stations where the turnout is about 30 to 35%. We have sent out teams to these places to understand what is lacking from our side. Our strategy is to improve the assured minimum facility at voting booths. This time, we will generate QR code of the polling booth location and put it in the voter slip to help voters. Secondly, we will popularise the Chunavana App so that voters get to know the queue status and other information like the parking facility.