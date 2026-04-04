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Promises overflowed, funds didn’t: UKP-3 key poll plank

The Congress is banking heavily on its guarantee schemes to consolidate rural support, particularly among women and economically weaker sections.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:42 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 23:42 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndia PoliticsUpper Krishna Project (UKP)

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