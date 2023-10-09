Seat sharing with BJP for LS polls after Dasara: H D Deve Gowda

“Before the alliance, we held two rounds of talks with 19 MLAs and eight MLCs and JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim. After speaking to our leaders, then only Kumaraswamy met Amit Shah,” clarified Gowda. A decision on seat sharing among parties in the next Lok Sabha elections is reached based on vote share of the parties in the previous elections. The decision on the seat sharing including Mandya seat has not been taken yet," he said.

“Congress wants to win all the constituencies. Hence, BJP-JD(S) took a decision to contest the election as an alliance,” he further added.

“I do not wish to argue on division of votes on the lines of castes. In the previous election, the vote share of the BJP was 33 per cent, Congress- 40 per cent and JD(S) – 22 per cent. The voters will decide on whom they want to elect,” said Deve Gowda.

Deve Gowda, who arrived with his wife Chennamma, offered Ashleshabali seve and performed Tulabhara seve using rice, jaggery, channadal and other grains.