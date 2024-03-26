Shorapur assembly bypoll: BJP names Raju Gowda as its candidate

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday named former minister Narasimha Naik, also known as Raju Gowda, as its candidate for the Shorapur assembly bypoll, which is to be held on May 7.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik last month, and his son Raja Venugopal Naik has been named as the Congress candidate for the bypoll.

Narasimha Naik was defeated by Raja Venkatappa Naik in the assembly polls held last year.