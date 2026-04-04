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Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP's 'money power' charge

Siddaramaiah asserted that the borrowings and fiscal deficit are within the limits of the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:52 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 23:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahIndia Politics

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