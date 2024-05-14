Sloth bear, leopard attacks scare daylights out of farmers in 3 districts of Karnataka

Koppal: Several villages in Koppal, Vijayanagar and Ballari districts are witnessing a spike in sloth bear and leopard attacks on humans, cattle and crops.

Last month, two people were killed in sloth bear attacks in Koppal, while leopards have been frequently lifting cattle in the three

districts.

The frequent visits of these wild animals to the fields has instilled fear among the farmers, who avoid going to their fields for the next 4-5 days, resulting in further damage to their

crops.