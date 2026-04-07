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Sringeri assembly segment: HC directs recounting of 270 rejected postal ballots

Rajegowda had won the 2023 assembly elections from Sringeri constituency by a margin of 201 votes.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:36 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:36 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka AssemblyIndia Politics

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