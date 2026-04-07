<p>Bengaluru: The high court of Karnataka on Monday directed for recounting of 279 rejected postal ballots and fresh declaration of the result pertaining to the Sringeri assembly constituency.</p>.<p>Justice R Nataraj passed this order after allowing the election petition filed by D N Jeevaraj, the defeated BJP candidate who challenged the election of Congress candidate T D Rajegowda. </p>.Poll malpractice: Karnataka High Court has set aside Congress MLA Subbareddy's election.<p>The court granted stay for two weeks on this order upon the request from the advocate for Rajegowda to enable him to challenge the same before the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>Rajegowda had won the 2023 assembly elections from Sringeri constituency by a margin of 201 votes. Challenging this, Jeevaraj had claimed that the postal ballots were not properly verified and counted.</p>