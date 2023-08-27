Study reveals concerns in tertiary treatment of wastewater used to fill tanks in Kolar, Chikkaballapur

According to an analysis of the hourly data collected through online monitoring of five STPs that supply water to the tanks in the surrounding districts, in a span of seven months, Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) breached acceptable levels at least 1,401 times and the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) was above the normal levels nearly 1,060 times. While Kolar receives close to 350 MLD, Chikkaballapura receives 150 MLD, and Anekal is supplied with 50-60 MLD.