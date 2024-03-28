Sumalatha is not my permanent enemy: HD Kumaraswamy

About opposition to his candidature for Lok Sabha polls in Mandya by some JD(S) leaders, he said, "When our JD(S) leader in Maddur Siddaraju died, his wife Kalpana Siddaraju was given a ticket for assembly election, although D C Thammanna aspired for the same ticket. Conflicts between relatives (daayaadi) are common. We all are from the same party. We should only focus on victory," he said.

He said, "Our focus is only about the development of the respective region. Names of those who have maintained party discipline are given tickets to contest in LS polls. NDA will be benefited by the internal commotions of Congress leaders. With the BJP JD(S) alliance, victory in all constituencies is for sure," he said.

Further, responding to CM Siddaramaiah's statement that he could not ensure his (H D Kumarswamy) son's victory as CM and he would not lose, he said, "I lost when I was CM during the Congress JD(S) alliance. So Siddaramaiah also contributed to my son's defeat," he said.

Kumarswamy offered pooja at Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hill, Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud. At Nanjangud he even offered tulabhara seva to the God