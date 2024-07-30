Tamil Nadu received excess Cauvery water: Karnataka

New Delhi: Karnataka has informed the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) that Tamil Nadu has received 46 tmc feet of Cauvery water in July alone from Karnataka against the stipulated quantity of 40.43 tmc feet.
In the CWRC meeting held here on Tuesday, Karnataka said, “As per the Biligundlu-inter-state water measuring unit, the observed flow at 8 am on July 29 was about 1,08,876 cusecs, which works out to 9.40 tmc feet. With this, the total outflow at Biligundlu as on July 29 would be 86.17 TMC which meets the commitment up to the end of August 2024.”
An excess flow more than the stipulated quantity should be accounted for subsequent months as per the order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal final award, a release from the Karnataka Government said.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu said that it released Mettur reservoir water to irrigation. At present 23,000 cusecs were being released from the reservoir. The neighbouring state also requested the CWRC to direct Karnataka to ensure flows as per the schedule prescribed by the Supreme Court Judgment dated 16.02.2018, for the remaining months of 2024-25.
The CWRC, after hearing from both sides, expressed satisfaction over release of water from upper riparian states to lower riparian states, the statement said.
Published 30 July 2024, 13:05 IST