Tamil Nadu received excess Cauvery water: Karnataka

New Delhi: Karnataka has informed the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) that Tamil Nadu has received 46 tmc feet of Cauvery water in July alone from Karnataka against the stipulated quantity of 40.43 tmc feet.

In the CWRC meeting held here on Tuesday, Karnataka said, “As per the Biligundlu-inter-state water measuring unit, the observed flow at 8 am on July 29 was about 1,08,876 cusecs, which works out to 9.40 tmc feet. With this, the total outflow at Biligundlu as on July 29 would be 86.17 TMC which meets the commitment up to the end of August 2024.”