Ten political parties of I.N.D.I.A. bloc to support Congress in Karnataka: D K Shivakumar

"Congress and JD(S) fought the 2019 elections in Tumakuru together. CPI secured 17,000 votes and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda lost the elections by a mere 12,000 votes. We don't want a similar situation in the 2024 elections. Hence, we want all the alliance partners to work unitedly. We are discussing this," he added.

Shivakumar charged that the BJP led union government was making unnecessary allegations about opposition leaders.

"We condemn these action in one voice. BJP is not giving a clear response in the election bonds case. They have given a notice to the Left parties for Rs 11 crore. Prime Minister Modi has to answer the people of the country on these things," he said.

Claiming the Congress will win more than 20 seats in Karnataka, Shivakumar said a coordination committee of all I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties will be formed for better coordination.

He also said all alliance partners have given us a written letter of support.