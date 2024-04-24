Webcasting in 64% of polling stations in Karnataka to ensure fair elections

Days after the BJP requested the Election Commission to consider Bangalore Rural a sensitive constituency, Meena said live webcasting will be done in all the 2826 polling stations in the constituency and will deploy 100% additional paramilitary personnel.



To a question on whether the move was the result of BJP's letter, Meena said the commission makes independent assessment of the situation besides considering requests from parties during such measures.



"Silence period will begin in these constituencies from 6 pm on April 24. Political campaigns will end and political functionaries who are not voters of the constituencies have to move out. The restriction is not applicable to the general public and tourists. Also, canvassing with less than five people is allowed," he said.



The 14 constituencies in southern Karnataka include Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur and Kolar.



23 hate speech cases

Election officials in Karnataka have registered 23 cases till Wednesday against political parties for speeches that incite hatred and disturb harmony.



Meena said 12 of the cases were against the BJP, nine against the Congress and two against the JD(S).



Another 28 cases were registered for inducing voters. The Congress topped the list with 9 cases, followed by eight against BJP and three against the JD(S). The remaining eight cases were against independents and candidates from unregistered parties.



Polling booths

Political parties cannot set up polling booths within 200 metres radius of a polling station. Only one booth is allowed per location of a polling station, regardless of auxiliary stations.

At booths only a simple voter slip without the name and symbol of the political party can be distributed to help voters, officials noted.