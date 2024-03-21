Women take on mantle of Davengere’s 2 big political families

In 1998, Shamanur Shivashankarappa managed to register victory against the then BJP nominee Mallikarjunappa, with 3,43,704 votes. However, in 1999 Lok Sabha polls, Mallikarjunappa managed to register victory against Congress nominee Shamanur, with 3,98,969 votes.Following the death of G M Mallikarjunappa, his son Siddeshwara entered the fray as BJP nominee in 2004 and emerged victorious against the then Congress nominee S S Mallikarjun, with 3,70,499 votes.