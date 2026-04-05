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Zameer cuts Kerala tour short, campaigns in Karnataka for Congress

Responding to a query, he dismissed reports of any rift with district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun, saying there were no conditions set before the party.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 17:50 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 17:50 IST
India NewsKeralaKarnatakaKarnataka Assembly PollsIndia PoliticsZameer Ahmed Khan

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