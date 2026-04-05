<p>Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who had not campaigned earlier for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> nominee Samarth Shamanur, said he arrived in Davangere South to campaign following instructions from Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>.</p>.<p>Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said he had been campaigning for the party in Kerala since March 26 and was in charge of ten districts as a star campaigner. “Congress leader K C Venugopal wanted me to continue campaigning there till April 7. However, the Chief Minister spoke to him and said I was needed for the campaign in Karnataka. So I came here. I will campaign for Samarth Shamanur today and also in Bagalkot for two days. If needed, I will return here again,” he said.</p>.<p>When asked about Muslim candidates in the fray, he said around four candidates had contested in the 2023 Assembly polls as well, but secured only around 4,000 votes. “I will speak to the 13 Muslim candidates currently in the fray and try to convince them to support the Congress,” he said, expressing confidence that Samarth Shamanur would win.</p>.<p>Referring to resentment among Muslims over denial of tickets, he said the community had sought a ticket for a minority or backward classes leader this time. “However, the party high command decided to field Samarth, and we must follow that decision,” he said.</p>.Davangere South: Congress has task cut out to secure Muslim votes.<p>He added that the Congress high command is supreme and noted that there is no guarantee he himself would be given a ticket from Chamarajpete in the 2028 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Responding to a query, he dismissed reports of any rift with district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun, saying there were no conditions set before the party.</p>.<p>He asserted that Davangere South is a Congress stronghold and that the party has its own vote base, regardless of who campaigns.</p>.<p>Zameer also said the high command may consider the Muslim community’s demands in the 2028 polls. “I have asked for a list of local leaders upset over ticket denial. I will speak to them and persuade them to support the party,” he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun said, “Zameer and I are close friends. We address each other informally. It was just one bad moment; there is no enmity between us.”</p>