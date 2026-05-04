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Kerala Assembly election results 2026: No Left govt left in India for first time in 50 years

Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF, which came to power in Kerala in 2016, has become the last Communist party government in the country.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)CPIKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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