<p>With the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) losing Kerala Assembly elections, no Left government will be left in India for the first time in 50 years.</p><p><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>-led LDF came to power in Kerala in 2016, and it has become the last Communist party government in the country. However, the 2026 Assembly elections has ousted it in Kerala as the Congress-led UDF is set to come back to power in the State.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | How Kerala voted in the past.<p>This means for the first time since 1977, India will have no Communist Chief Minister. West Bengal had a Communist government from 1977 to 2011 — a record 34-year tenure that was ended by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. The Left bloc had also ruled Tripura from 1993 to 2018, which was decimated by the BJP in 2018.</p><p>The Left has suffered a steady downfall in Indian politics since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-results-live-kerala-congress-results-udf-pinarayi-vijayan-udf-ldf-3989257">Track live updates on Kerala Assembly Elections results</a></p><p><strong>Assembly elections results 2026</strong></p><p>The Congress-led UDF surged ahead in Kerala on Monday as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly elections gathered pace, with early trends showing a clear advantage for the Opposition alliance in line with the exit poll predictions.</p><p>After the first few rounds of counting, the United Democratic Front was leading in 100 of the 140 Assembly seats, while the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF was ahead in just 40 constituencies.</p>